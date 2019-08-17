Missing child alert issued for Coconut Creek 4-year-old

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - A missing child alert has been issued for 4-year-old Tanner Swears, of Coconut Creek.

Swears was last seen in the area of the 5300 block of Northwest 55th Boulevard in Coconut Creek wearing a diaper.

Swears might be in the company of 55-year-old Stephen Swears, of Coconut Creek, authorities said.

They might be traveling in a silver, 2013 Ford Mustang convertible with license plate tag AIQZ45, authorities said.

If located, contact 888-356-4774 or 954-973-6700.

