Missing child alert issued for Osceola County teen

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A missing child alert was issued early Thursday for an Osceola County teenager.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Sarroya Wiggins, 17, who was last seen near the 5000 block of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Osceola County.

Wiggins may be in the company of a man named Johnny, and they might be traveling in a silver Audi.

Wiggins was described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's 5 feet 5 inches tall and about 260 pounds, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress, black sandals and a cheetah-print scarf in her hair.

Anyone with information about Wiggins' whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or 911.

