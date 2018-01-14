Authorities search for missing 14-year-old South Florida girl

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a South Florida teenager from Homestead. Anais Rodriguez, 14, was last seen Saturday.

She's described as a white/Hispanic female who is 5-feet tall, weighing 113-pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a charcoal gray sweater, a black t-shirt with the word "Swag" in bold, white letters, blue jeans and black Nikes.

Anyone with information about where Rodriguez could be is asked to call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1534 or Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774.)

This article is courtesy of News 6 sister station WJXT-TV.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.