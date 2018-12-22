Missing child alert canceled for two boys previously last seen in Stuart

STUART, Fla. - A missing child alert that was issued Saturday for two boys who were previously last seen in Stuart has been canceled, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Officials said the children, 1-year-old Alan Phillips and 8-year-old Riddick Alexander, were previously last seen in the area of Southwest Glen Crest Way.

Saturday afternoon, the missing child alert was canceled. FDLE officials said the children have been found safe.

