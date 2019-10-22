Missing child last seen with mother who doesn't have custody, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A missing 5-year-old girl was last seen getting into a car with her mother, who does not have custody of the child, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

A witness saw Jayliah Marilis Thompson around 2:30 p.m. Monday getting into a black passenger car driven by her mother, Lisa Santiago, a news release said. The car then left the area.

Police said the child is at the center of a custody dispute, and currently her father has sole custody.

Santiago is believed to be en route to family in Pennsylvania, according to authorities.

Anyone who sees Thompson or Santiago is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5878 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

