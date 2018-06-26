Missing Deltona woman found safe after 4 days in woods

DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona woman missing for four days has been found safe, according to deputies.

Nikki Shriver was found early Tuesday in the Tiger Bay State Forest, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

Shriver was found around 5:25 a.m. after detectives returned to the woods near the area where Shriver went missing, according to authorities.

The searchers activated their sirens, and Shriver came out from a wooded area about a mile south of the location where her vehicle became stuck.

Shriver, who was exhausted, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach under the Baker Act, but she had no major injuries, deputies said.

The Baker Act is a Florida law that allows families or loved ones to provide urgent mental health evaluations or in-patient detentions for loved ones who are unable to determine on their own that they need mental health assistance.

According to sheriff's officials, Shriver said during a brief interview that she was running away and hiding from the search parties over the last few days because she was paranoid and feared that someone was looking for her.

Shriver has some survivalist background acumen and has spent time in the woods in the past, detectives said.

"Thanks to all who shared her photo and info as we searched these past 4 days!" the Sheriff's Office posted to social media. "Huge thanks to all involved in the search for Ms. Shriver -- like our Volunteer Jeep Unit. Appreciate you a ton! To all those who shared her photo, spread the word and called in possible tips, thank you from your grateful search parties at VCSO, FWC and the Division of Forestry!"

No other details have been released.

