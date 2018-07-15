Missing elderly woman may be in Longwood area, officials say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an elderly woman who may be in the Longwood area.

Officials issued a silver alert Sunday for Elizabeth L. Kamm, 81, who is driving a tan 2016 Toyota Camry with Florida tag number 1691SL.

She is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange striped dress.

Anyone with information on Kamm’s whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.

