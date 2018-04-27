Missing, endangered teen last seen at Ocala Subway, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old girl last seen in Ocala is now considered missing and endangered, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Taylor Jo Froom is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, officials said. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Taylor was last seen about 8 p.m. Thursday, leaving a Subway restaurant at 8721 SE 58th Ave., in a silver 2016 Hyundai sedan with the Florida tag 1604TE.

She wore red gym shorts with a black Nike shirt, officials said.

Before she left, Taylor made statements that have her family and law enforcement concerned for her safety.

If you have any information on Taylor's whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911 immediately.

