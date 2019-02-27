Missing Kissimmee girl may be with her father, his girlfriend, police say

Kissimmee police say Jeniyah Estrella is believed to be with her father, David Estrella, and his girlfriend, Taylor Philpot.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who is believed to have his young daughter but cannot be reached.

Kissimmee police said Wednesday that David Estrella took his daughter, Jeniyah, Feb. 18 after he was involved in a domestic incident.

Police said at the time, Estrella was legally allowed to take his daughter, but legal custody of Jeniyah has now been transferred to the Department of Children and Families.

Neither DCF officials nor Jeniyah's mother have been able to contact the girl's father.

Authorities said they believe Jeniyah is still with Estrella and possibly with his girlfriend, Taylor Philpot, who can be seen in the above photo.

Estrella drives a gray 2016 Ford Focus with Florida license plate ECSW24.

Anyone with information on Jeniyah's whereabouts is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333 or the DCF Child Abuse hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

