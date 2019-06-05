Missing Kissimmee teen may have been harmed, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen about a month ago and may have been harmed, officials said.

Police said Wednesday they are looking for Manuel Calderon, who was last seen by his mother May 7 when she dropped him off near Thacker and Vine streets.

Calderon was initially thought to have run away from home, but he did not contact his mother on his birthday (May 13) and has been silent on social media since he was last seen by her, police said.

According to police, Calderon’s mother received information that her son may have been harmed, but no one has come forward with information about his well-being.

“Rumors can be hurtful to the family of a loved one who has seemingly disappeared," Kissimmee police Capt. Brandon Layne said. "We are asking people to come forward and provide information so that the family can know where Calderon is today. They deserve to know the truth."

Anyone with information about Calderon or who he was interacting with in the days leading up to May 7 or the days following his disappearance is asked to call the Kissimmee Police Department. They can also reach Crimeline anonymously and be eligible for a $1,000 reward by calling 800-423-TIPS.

