Missing New Jersey girl could be in Orlando, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A New Jersey girl who went missing earlier this month could be traveling to Orlando, according to officials from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Kelly Gomez, 16, was last seen March 17 at her home in Newark, New Jersey. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Officials said it's possible that she could be traveling to Orlando.

Newark Police Department officials said Gomez was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, a white T-shirt, white Adidas sneakers and a black purse.

"While police are actively searching for Kelly, we seek the public's assistance in quickly locating her and returning her to (her) family," police officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Gomez's whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Newark Police Department at 1-973-733-7273

