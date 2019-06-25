Missing Orlando man has mental capacity of 12-year-old child

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for a missing man who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old child.

Kenneth Martin Jr., 26, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Lake Orlando Parkway and North Orange Blossom Trail, near his assisted living group home.

Martin was wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and black shoes when he went missing. He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall has brown hair, blue eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information concerning Martin's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.