Missing swimmer found dead in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A 29-year-old Kissimmee man who went missing while swimming in Cocoa Beach on Monday has been found dead, police officials said.

Brevard County lifeguards, Cocoa Beach firefighters, police officers and the Brevard County sheriff's helicopter searched for hours Monday in an attempt to locate Nelson Pepin.

Family members said they were near near 3rd Street when they tried to grab Pepin to keep him from getting away but the current pulled him from their grip.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cocoa Beach Police officials announced that Pepin's body was found by a beachgoer who saw something in the water around 2 p.m.

