Missing teen from India visiting Kissimmee took bus across country

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy from India who went missing last week while visiting Kissimmee turned up in Washington state.

The Oscoela County Sheriff's Office issued a missing persons alert for Arshdeep Singh Gandey on Saturday after he left the group from India he was with in Kissimmee, taking all of his belongings. Deputies said they believe the 14-year-old left the group without telling his chaperone.

On Thursday, deputies said the boy approached local authorities in Washington state. The teen had taken a bus across the country, deputies said.

Arshdeep is now in the custody of the Washington Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.