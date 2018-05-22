Missing Volusia County man found dead

OSTEEN, Fla. - A 71-year-old man reported missing two weeks ago has been found dead, Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies said.

Patrick Harle was last seen May 7 around 11 a.m. on the porch of his Osteen home on Dog Leg Trail. On Tuesday, with the help of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deputies said Harle was found dead inside an abandoned trailer on a neighboring property, deputies said.

Identifying Harle's remains took some time due to the condition of his body, deputies said.

Deputies said there is no indication of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

