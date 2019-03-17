Missing Volusia teens found safe in New Orleans

Authorities are searching for Austin Barrett, 17, of DeBary, and Jonathan Francisco Catro, 17, of Orange City. (Images: VCSO)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two 17-year-old boys who went missing along with two vehicles and two guns from one of the teen's homes were found safe in New Orleans on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Austin Barrett, of DeBary, who has Asperger's syndrome, and Jonathan Francisco Castro, of Orange City, were last seen Wednesday morning.

Deputies said a silver, 1979 two-door Datsun, a dark green four-door Mercedes AMG E55 and two firearms were also reported missing from Barrett's home around the time that the boys were last seen.

The boys, the vehicles and the firearms were all located in New Orleans, but authorities have not yet released details on how the boys got there. Their families have been notified.

Deputies said they plan to release more details as they become available.

