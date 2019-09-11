Missing woman found dead in Eustis

Getty Images

EUSTIS, Fla. - A woman was found dead in Eustis days after she was reported missing, according to the police department.

Authorities said Teresa Bernice Waller, who was reported missing Sunday, was found dead shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the train tracks in the area of Foote Street.

The train tracks are not active this time of year and the body had no obvious signs of trauma, the report said. A cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.

