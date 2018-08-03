Missing woman last seen leaving Osceola County Jail, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing 53-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since she was released from Osceola County Jail, according to deputies.

Osceola deputies said Stacey Lunne Kerres was released around 12:30 p.m. June 3, but her family hasn't been able to contact her since and is unaware of her whereabouts.

Kerres is believed to be 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds, deputies said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

