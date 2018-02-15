Missing Marion County woman may be in danger, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Marion County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 25-year-old woman who they say could be in danger.

The sheriff's office said Kayla Timmons was last seen by neighbors on Feb. 6.

Deputies believe Timmons may be with Adam Laurich, 34, whom she is currently dating.

Laurich drives a 2005 Ford F-150 Crew Cab FX4 pickup truck with Florida tag Florida tag CCX0454. The pair may be in Palatka or Orange Park, officials said.

Anyone with information about Timmons is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-369-6806 or 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.