Missouri bar charges customers by the hour, not by the drink

Drink for $10 an hour

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer
This new bar doesn’t sell drinks, it sells time.

At Open Concept, a new bar in St. Louis, Missouri, customers pay by the hour to drink instead of by the beverage. 

You can drink as much as you can legally handle for $10 an hour and your time doesn’t start until you grab your first drink. 

The bar says on its website to forget what you are used to and come enjoy a unique experience. 

The menu includes many specialty drinks, standing cocktails, wine and beer. For $10 more an hour you can upgrade to top-shelf choices, additional beer offerings and straight shots. 

Open Concept offers a 2,500-square foot space with three large projector screens. 

While food isn’t served, you can order in any food you’d like. 

