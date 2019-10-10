Missouri bar charges customers by the hour, not by the drink

FreeImages.com/jeremy sanders

This new bar doesn’t sell drinks, it sells time.

At Open Concept, a new bar in St. Louis, Missouri, customers pay by the hour to drink instead of by the beverage.

You can drink as much as you can legally handle for $10 an hour and your time doesn’t start until you grab your first drink.

The bar says on its website to forget what you are used to and come enjoy a unique experience.

The menu includes many specialty drinks, standing cocktails, wine and beer. For $10 more an hour you can upgrade to top-shelf choices, additional beer offerings and straight shots.

Open Concept offers a 2,500-square foot space with three large projector screens.

While food isn’t served, you can order in any food you’d like.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.