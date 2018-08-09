Missy Elliott praises 'FUNKY WHITE SISTER' for karaoke version of 'Work It'

1971: Rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott, the five-time Grammy Award-winner known for songs such as "Hot Boyz," "Get Ur Freak On," "Work It," "Gossip Folks" and "Lose Control," is born in Portsmouth, Virginia. With record sales of more than…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. - (AP) - A Rhode Island woman's karaoke version of Missy Elliott's hit song "Work It" has become an internet sensation, even drawing praise from Elliott.

Mary Halsey, of West Warwick, recently performed a version of the 2002 hit at an outdoor party at a park and posted the performance on her Facebook page.

Elliott reposted Halsey's video on Twitter and Instagram and wrote: "I just found out I have a FUNKY WHITE SISTER."

She added that Halsey "straight killed" the song.

Halsey's video had been shared more than 140,000 times and had 7.1 million views as of Thursday.

Halsey, a recreation assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation facility, says she knew the video would be big "but I had no idea it would be this big."

