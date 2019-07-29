Mobile home community establishes new rules residents say are 'unaffordable'

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Residents of a Merritt Island community say they're afraid they could soon be homeless after the mobile home park's new management put in place new rules that residents on a fixed income say are "unaffordable."

Some residents living at the Colony Park mobile home community in north Merritt Island said the new rules from the new owners will cost them money they don't have.

News 6 was told every resident at Colony Park lives off of less than $1,000 a month, including many senior citizens on a fixed income and disabled veterans.

Officials with management, though, said the new rules are nothing more than simply trying to make the community a little nicer.

As of July 1, neighbors are responsible for trimming their yards, painting or pressure-washing their homes, cannot have boarded up windows and must maintain their roofs.

Those who don't follow the rules will face a $250 fine for every infraction, residents told News 6.

"People can't afford that," one resident said. "We'd love to come out and clean this mess. We can't."

New resident Cate Miller said she's OK with the new rules.

"He explained to us that he was in the process of trying to improve the park (to) bring up property values," Miller said.

Miller responded to her neighbors' concerns by saying she thinks the new rules are fair.

"But I know, because I've been a single mom for years, that it can be hard to afford," she said.

Neighbors said they would like to meet the new park owners to address their concerns.

Residents also said they would like the services that are currently part of their leases performed better. Some neighbors said there are no amenities in the community.

