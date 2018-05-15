4 of 6 cats saved from fiery mobile home in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - Neighbors saved two kittens and firefighters saved two more cats from a burning mobile home in Summerfield on Monday, officials said.

Just before 4 p.m., officials with Marion County Fire Rescue were sent to battle the blaze in the 17000 block of SE 96th Court.

A neighbor who called 911 reported seeing heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Firefighters said several neighbors broke open a window to save the two kittens.

Just after 4:05 p.m., another fire crew arrived to assist and said the flames were self-venting through the roof. By this time, the blaze had compromised the roof and the ceilings, and one ceiling fell onto firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighters from two crews conducted searches and didn’t find anyone inside the mobile home.

The flames were extinguished and the situation was under control by 4:30 p.m.

When the homeowners arrived back at the mobile home, they told firefighters that there were still four cats inside the residence. Firefighters were able to locate two of them. Monkey was in a bathroom and Ocho was found in a bedroom.

“(Ocho) used one of his nine lives,” firefighters said in a news release.

Both cats were given oxygen with a pet mask. They’re both doing well. The search continues for the other two cats, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The American Red Cross was called to help the four adults who lived in the home.

