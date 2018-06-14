Mobile salon gets results for homebound, hospitalized patients

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Hair designer Cathy Bucklin is this week's Getting Results Award winner.

Bucklin, owner of Styles On Wheels mobile hair salon, has dedicated her life and career to helping others. She's using the skills she developed during a 30-year career.

Bucklin delivers complete salon services to hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and private homes.

"It's a traveling service for homebound clients in their homes and hospitals," she said. "I work a lot with hospice, and veterans are a big thing, too."

News 6 caught up with Bucklin at the Melbourne Terrace Rehabilitation Center. She was giving 93-year -old Lawrence Miller his first cut in five years. Miller, a former barber himself, had been trimming his own hair.

"It feels like she's doing a good job," he said with a smile. "It feels a lot lighter."

Maria Phelan, administrator at Melbourne Terrace, said that being able to provide services like this helps with patient morale and complements their therapy.

"Our patients and residents look forward to seeing her," she said. "They look forward to looking good and feeling good as part of their recovery."

"It's part of therapy," Bucklin said, blow dryer in hand. "You want to look and feel the best you can."

Bucklin first realized there was a need for a mobile salon catering to the sick and injured when she spent months at the hospital as her boyfriend fought cancer.

"I started to see what a calling there was for this," she said, reflecting on what motivates her. "I volunteered doing hair at the hospital because my boyfriend was there and then people started coming to me. I just branched out and started doing house calls."

Bucklin was nominated for the News 6 Getting Results Award by friend, Tammy Walls.

"She does so much for the community," Walls said. "You have people that are at home and they can't get out. When you look good, you feel good."

Bucklin also volunteers with Hospice, Locks of Love, the American Cancer Society's Look Good Feel Better program and the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans' Stand Down program where she provides free haircuts.

For more information, visit the Styles On Wheels Facebook page.

