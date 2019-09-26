Mom accused of leaving child in car after liquor store run enters plea

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman arrested after leaving her 3-year-old child in a car in 2018 entered a plea before a judge on Thursday.

Casey Keller, 35, pleaded no contest to one count of felony child neglect. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in June 2018, Keller left her 3-year-old daughter in her car for more than 12 hours outside her home. After the child was discovered, she was airlifted to the hospital with a temperature of 107 degrees.

According to detectives, Keller first claimed her car was stolen with the toddler inside, but an investigation later revealed she went to a liquor store the night before and left the girl in the backseat when she returned home.

Deputies said Keller's daughter was initially in critical condition but made a full recovery after receiving treatment.

After Thursday's hearing, defense attorney David Webster said his client is remorseful for what happened.

"She's doing everything in her power to make herself a better person and a better mom," Webster said.

Keller will be sentenced after testimony is heard during a pre-sentence investigation. The hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30 at 9 a.m.



