Mom busted for driving while kids ride in pool on top of car

DIXON, Ill. - A woman was arrested in Illinois on allegations that she allowed her two daughters to ride in an empty swimming pool atop her car, according to WREX-TV.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager was arrested Tuesday on two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger between the age of 8 and 16.

Police said a concerned citizen called authorities about an Audi Q5 that had kids in a pool on the roof of the car.

According to the report, Yeager drove to a friend’s house to inflate the pool and had her daughters ride in the empty pool to hold it down on the drive home.

Yeager was arrested and taken to the Dixon Police Department but later posted bond, WREX reported.

