Mom's photo of sons holding fish goes viral

A picture perfect moment for a Wisconsin family has become a viral meme.

Three brothers had just caught some fish at a children’s museum in South Dakota when their mom, Marika Daniels, wanted to capture the moment in a photo.

What she didn’t realize was that 18-month-old Landon had the fish in his mouth instead of holding it up like his older brothers 4-year-old Levi and 3-year-old Logan.

The photo is so funny it has become an internet meme that says, “Every family has that one kid.”

Daniels who told WFLA the photo has been shared more than 500,000 times said, “I feel very humbled by all the likes, shares, smiles and laughs this picture has brought to so many people already. I think the world needs to smile and laugh more. I think that’s why this picture went viral.”

