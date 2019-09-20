Disney guests post monorail issues on Twitter

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Disney guest tells News 6 a monorail he was on lost power shortly after it left the transportation and ticket center.

The guest said the monorail was heading toward Epcot.

He said guests are being evacuated from the monorail with the help of the fire department.

Another Disney guest posted a video on Twitter of crews responding to the scene.

A section of World Drive is blocked off at this time.

News 6 has reached out to Disney, and we have not heard back from them at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

