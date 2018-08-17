Monster Jam Triple Threat Arena Tour rolls into its Orlando debut

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a unique experience in the world of motor sports that will bring spectators to the edge of their seats -- for the first time, Orlando Monster Jam fans will witness a fierce battle at the Amway Center.

Power sports manager Leo Ulliana is in charge of the maintenance for the vehicles, which are known worldwide. He is well acquainted with what the trucks can do.

"They have about 100 horse power to them, so you'll see these things from going fast on the ground to hitting the jumps and jumping over each other," Ulliana said.

Many trucks are wrecked during the competitions.

"Out there, these guys are competing for points to win an overall event at the end of the night, so they're riding as hard as they can," Ulliana said.

It's an event that combines high-powered vehicles like the Monster Jam speedsters, all-terrain vehicles and the famous Monster Jam trucks. The Triple Threat Arena Tour will feature eight of Monster Jam's drivers. Each one will compete with three vehicles in six categories.

"These things can go anywhere from 40, on the track, from 40 to 50 miles per hour. Height wise, it all depends on how crazy the drivers get." Ulliana said.

Ulliana added that there's a well-known line in the industry: "The louder the fans, the crazier the driver gets."

Prior to the big Saturday event, several trucks were brought in to prepare the track. Each truck dumped about 80 loads of dirt on to the arena floor.

"We have a map that's scaled exactly to what it's supposed to look like," track construction manager Sharon Ramlow said. "Everything is built to the measurements on that map."

Once the dirt is set into place, it will cover about 1,100 yards.

"The dirt will be about 8 inches thick and then we'll build the pad, which is what the trucks use to jump and to do all of their tricks." Ramlow said.

Monster Jam is one of the only sports where male and female world-class drivers compete equally for the same championship on the same track.

The event starts Saturday Aug. 18 at 10:30 a.m. with a pit party. The first show starts at 1 p.m. and the second show is at 7 p.m.



