Montverde Academy dean of students accused of sex with student

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The Montverde Academy dean of students and director of baseball operations was fired Monday after the headmaster learned of an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Matos, 30, is accused of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to the incident report from the Sheriff's Office. He has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

Detectives began investigating the allegations Monday after a student told the headmaster Matos and a female student were having a sexual relationship. The headmaster spoke to Matos and the student who denied the "rumor circulating the school," according to the report.

Detectives said, after the allegations came to light, the student later told her family she had sex with Matos.

Matos was fired Monday, Montverde director of communications Andrea Colby said.

Colby said Matos has been employed at the school since 2009, first as an intern and assistant baseball coach.

"This action resulted from the investigation of an alleged improper relationship with an enrolled student. We understand the severity of this allegation and want to emphasize that the safety and security of our students is our utmost priority," Colby said in an email to News 6. "Montverde Academy does not tolerate this type of conduct as explicitly stated in our employee handbook."

In the last 10 years, Matos has been employed as faculty, assistant baseball coach, assistant dean and dean of students.

When Matos was fired he was employed as dean of students and the director of baseball operations, according to the school.

"While we cannot discuss details of allegations currently under investigation, we can confirm this situation is being handled following the highest and strictest standards of transparency and rigor," Colby said. "The Academy has taken all the necessary measures to comply with mandatory reporting requirements and is in full cooperation with investigating agencies."

Montverde is known for its competitive athletic programs. Famous alums include Major League Baseball player Francisco Miguel Lindor.

Many international students attend the private school with boarding facilities, three gymnasiums and a pool.

"Academy athletes are able to utilize a 15-acre athletic field that includes a 400-meter running track, soccer field, baseball diamond, and eight tennis courts," according to the school's website. "Montverde Academy recently built a state of the art athletic facility which includes an eight-lane track with a field used by soccer teams, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields and practice fields."

