Moped driver killed in head-on crash with Mercedes, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A moped driver was killed when he crashed head-on with a Mercedes after running a red light, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said 57-year-old Michael Pfeifer was driving the moped east on Mason Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when he went through a red light and crashed head-on with a black 2019 Mercedes AMG E53 that was turning south onto Nova Road from Mason Avenue.

The driver of the Mercedes, 26-year-old Amanda Bodiford, had a green arrow, according to a news release.

Investigators said the impact from the crash knocked Pfeifer off his moped. He landed on the road on the southwest corner of the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, records show.

Bodiford suffered minor injuries.

Police said they do not anticipate filing criminal charges.

