More accusers come forward in case against Osceola substitute teacher

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Kissimmee police Capt. Brandon Blayne told News 6 on Thursday evening that more accusers have come forward in the case against former Osceola County Schools substitute teacher Fnu Syedyaseen-Asher, 19.

The fired substitute is already behind bars charged with nine counts of lewd or lascivious molestation for inappropriately touching six girls. Asher admitted doing so in classrooms at Boggy Creek Elementary School, Mill Creek Elementary and Flora Ridge Elementary School.

"We started working Monday with the school district to see what schools would have been affected in the city of Kissimmee," Blayne said.

Since Asher's arrest, four more potential victims have come forward, bringing the total to 10 students.

"Based on the allegations that have come forward, we have not been able to substantiate any of those at this time," Blayne said.

Osceola County Superintendent Debra Pace said the district has been transparent with parents since the first incident was reported.

"A phone call went out to every parent at those particular schools indicating that we don't know or have a reason to think your child was victimized, this is the situation and this is who you call," Pace said.

In total, school officials said Asher taught at nine schools, from kindergarten to eighth grade. He taught multiple subjects and admitted to touching girls at three of the nine schools.

Pace could not provide specifics about how many students Asher came in contact with.

"I could say 22 per school, but that wouldn't be accurate. I could say every child at the campus, that may not be accurate," Pace said. "We tried to cover our bases. We are not trying to evade the question. It is just not a definitive number."

The list of exact classes, grades and dates Asher taught and the number of kids in each of those classes:

Boggy Creek Elementary:

2/21/19: Dual Language Class, 1st grade – 14 students.

2/28/19: Dual Language Class, 2nd grade – 18 students.

Central Avenue Elementary:

1/16/19: Math & Science, 4th grade – 18 students in the morning, 20 students in the afternoon.

1/23/19: 1st grade – 20 students, pre-K lunch and planning – 19 students, KG – 18 students.

2/6/19: 2nd grade – 19 students.

2/20/19: KG – 17 students.

Flora Ridge Elementary:

2/12/19: KG – 21 students.

2/18/19: Math & Science, 5th grade – 22 students in the morning, 22 students in the afternoon, six intervention students.

Ventura Elementary:

2/14/19: Music, K-5 grades – 107 students.

Pleasant Hill Elementary:

1/22/19: 5th grade – 18 students in the morning, 22 students in the afternoon, 6 triple I students.

2/8/19: 1st grade – 18 students.

Kissimmee Middle:

12/18/18: STEM Engineering, 6th, 7th, 8th grades – 137 students.

12/20/18: Math, 7th grade – 101 students.

1/11/19: Band/Chorus, 6th, 7th, 8th grades – 134 students.

2/1/19: Intensive Reading, 8th grade – 107 students.

Kissimmee Elementary:

1/18/19: Science & Language Arts, 5th grade – 63 students.

Parkway Middle:

1/15/19: English Language Arts, 6th grade – 134 students.

Mill Creek Elementary:

1/9/19: 1st grade – 21 students.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.