10 arrested in racketeering investigation by Brevard County Sheriff's Office

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced several arrests made Tuesday in a lengthy racketeering investigation, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Laricco Smith, 35, of the 900 block of Cayuga Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, was charged with solicitation to commit murder, 13 counts of racketeering, trafficking cocaine and heroin and selling methamphetamine. He was being held without bail at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of $360,000 bail.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said 20 other arrests were made in the case. Agents seized $50,000 in cash, eight firearms, two kilograms of heroin, a kilogram of cocaine, 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, seven cars and some all-terrain vehicles.

Smith's operation was responsible for the distribution of heroin and cocaine sold to dealers in central and south Brevard, the Sheriff's Office said. The organization utilized violence to intimidate rival drug dealers, Ivey said.

Smith and nine others were apprehended Tuesday. Agents had warrants for 11 other people involved in the criminal enterprise.

The other nine people apprehended Tuesday were:

Tennyson Bailey, 47, of the 2000 block of Maid Marion Lane, Melbourne, charged with two counts of solicitation to sell cocaine;

Kristen Bell, 24, of the 600 block of Kingswood Avenue, Melbourne, charged with racketeering, five counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, six counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, four counts of conspiracy to sell heroin, five counts of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine;

Edward William Burgess Jr., 45, of the 800 block of Torrence Street, Melbourne, charged with racketeering and two counts of solicitation to sell cocaine;

Cesar Buenafe Degala Jr., 45, of the 200 block of Lee Street, Satellite Beach, charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine;

Thomas Palumbo, 53, of the 2600 block of Bradfordt Drive, Melbourne, charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, solicitation to sell methamphetamine, solicitation to sell cocaine, three counts of sale of cocaine and three counts of possession of cocaine;

Ryan Elisha Philipoff, 27, of the first block of Lago Circle, Melbourne, charged with racketeering, conspiracy to traffic heroin, and conspiracy to traffic cocaine;

Robbe Pullins, 41, of the first block of Circle Avenue, Melbourne, charged with racketeering, three counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, two counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to sell heroin, three counts of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine and two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine;

Andrew Young, 33, of the 4800 block of Verona Circle, Melbourne, charged with racketeering, eight counts of conspiracy to traffic heroin, three counts of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, seven counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, 10 counts of conspiracy to sell heroin, and nine counts of conspiracy to sell methamphetamine, and

Andre Phillips, 33, of the 1100 block of Musgrass Circle, West Melbourne.

All were charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

