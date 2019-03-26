More victims come forward after Deltona man arrested for impersonating an officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More victims have come forward after Volusia County deputies arrested a man accused of impersonating an officer.

Investigators said 64-year-old Thomas Farmer was arrested after he started flashing his lights and speaking on a intercom system to an off-duty deputy.

Authorities said Farmer told investigators it was a misunderstanding.

The incidents with Farmer go back to the spring of 2017 and most recent as of January, according to Volusia County deputies.

Deputies said Farmer is now facing three more counts of impersonating an officer and one count of stalking.

