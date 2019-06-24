Mortician accused of trying to pull over driver, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A mortician is accused of trying to pull over a driver who cut in front of him and almost caused him to crash, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim called 911 Sunday around 9:15 p.m. saying that a man, later identified as Alfred Graham, tried to approach him in a Walmart parking lot on Howland Boulevard then followed him in his vehicle when he left.

"I have a white Impala behind me with purple and white lights flashing in the windshied, pretending to be a police officer trying to pull me over," the victim told a 911 operator.

The victim said Graham followed him in the Impala for several minutes before turning into a depot area.

When deputies stopped Graham, he said the victim was driving erratically so he wanted to speak with him about it.

"There's a dude being reckless and so I followed him. I'm a mortician and I have lights in my vehicle, so when he got to the Walmart and I got out of the car to ask him why he's driving so recklessly, you almost caused me to run into another car and run over the median. So when I got out of the car, my leg hit my lights, my lights was hit," Graham told a 911 operator.

He said he only followed the victim's truck in order to get a clear picture of his license plate, according to the report.

Graham called 911 to offer his side of the story.

"I need a supervisor out here because I asked (the deputy) if he's going to do anything about this reckless driver, he told me, 'No, I'm gonna do something about you because you pretending to be a police officer.' I said, 'No, I'm not a police officer, I'm a mortician, that's why I have the lights,'" Graham said.

Deputies said they determined that Graham followed the other driver for more than a mile without contacting authorities and instead took it "upon himself to act as an officer."

He was arrested on a charge of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.