Most valuable McDonald's Happy Meal toys, as meal celebrates 40th anniversary

David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Happy Meals.

Forty years ago this month, McDonald’s rolled out its Happy Meal that’s been delighting kids with fun toys ever since.

Let’s be honest, the toy is the first thing you check for when you open the iconic red box.

Some of those tiny treasures you collected years ago are now worth some money.

According to loveantiques.com, these are the 15 most valuable sets of Happy Meal toys you may have at home.

1. TY’s Teenie Beanie Boss (2000) –$450

2. Underwater Monsters (1979) - $400

3. Robots by Diener Keshi (1979) - $400

4. Power Rangers (1994) - $350

5. Inspector Gadget (1995) - $350

(Credit: LoveAntiques.com)

6. Fraggle Rock (1992) - $300

7. Mario (1994 and 1998) - $250

8. 101 Dalmatians (1996) - $220

9. Snoopy (2000) - $180

10. Furby (2000) - $120

11. Jerry the Minion (2013) - $120

12. Potato Head kids (1987) - $100

13. Transforming Food (1987/1989) - $70

14. Clone Wars Happy Meal Box (2008) - $50

15. Hot Wheels (1983) - $40



Now that you’ve seen how valuable these toys are, take a look through your collection to see if you have anything worth some money. Happy hunting.



