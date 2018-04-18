Mother, 4-month-old baby reported missing, Leesburg Police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg Police said they are looking for a 29-year-old woman and her 4-month-old baby who have been missing since Tuesday.

Jennifer Nelis and her son, Kaiden Nelis, were last believed to be at the Rodeway Inn in Leesburg, but when police went to the room to attempt to locate the pair, the room was empty, a news release said.

Police said Nelis' husband pinged her phone and it indicated her last known location was somewhere in the Buck and Doe area of Marion County.

Jennifer Nelis is about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has hazel eyes with blonde hair that's dark at the root. She has a nose piercing, eyebrow piercing, "Jimmy" tattooed on the left side of her neck as well as other tattoos on her shoulder and forearm.

Kaiden Nelis was born premature so he is smaller than the average 4-month-old baby. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 13 pounds and was born with a partially clubbed left foot that turns inward.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or contact their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.