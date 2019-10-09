Florida mother accused of driving children into palm tree is now in jail

OCALA, Fla. - The Florida mother who is accused of intentionally driving into a palm tree with her four children in the van as she rambled about religion and the devil has been booked into the Marion County Jail.

Calicia Williams was initially taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center after the Oct. 2 crash. She was taken to jail Wednesday after she was released from the hospital.

Her two 7-year-old children and her 9-year-old child have also been released from UF Health Shands Hospital, according to the Ocala Police Department. A 13-year-old child who was also in the van is still receiving medical care, authorities said.

Williams was driving a Pontiac minivan on Southeast 31st Street when she told her four children to take off their seat belts and stretch their hands out forward, then said, "Lord Jesus save me," records show.

She then drove directly into a palm tree, causing severe damage to the van's front end, authorities said.

She also told the children, "The devil can't hurt you, he only hurts bad people. You have the light of Jesus in you and only Jesus can cure us," according to the arrest report.

Police said Williams was rambling about hexes and voodoo when they arrived at the scene of the crash.

She's facing four counts of attempted murder and is being held without bond.

