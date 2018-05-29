Mother accused of hitting infant hard enough to fracture skull

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is facing a child abuse charge after her 3-month-old daughter had to be hospitalized with skull fractures and other injuries, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Detective Stephen Kelly said it's the first time he's investigated a case as severe as this one.

"It's shocking that a child has to endure this," Kelly said.

Police said the investigation began when Jessica Leigh Lewis, 31, took the child to Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando on May 20. The baby was suffering from skull fractures and bruises on the left side of her head, the report said.

Lewis told authorities that she and her babies were visiting her grandmother in Lady Lake on May 18-20 when the girl suffered the injuries, according to the affidavit.

"She gave me a story that the child fell off the bed and it fell on the floor," Kelly said.

However, when he called his patrol officer to measure the fall at the house, he says he knew this mom wasn't telling the truth.

"They said it was about a foot or a foot-and-a-half," he said. "Her story of falling off the couch onto the carpet floor, typically a child is not going to receive what they described as a large skull fracture based on that type of fall."

That's when Kelly said a visibly shaken Lewis confessed.

"She said, 'I did it,'" Kelly said. "She said with a closed hand."

Not only that, but Kelly said at the hospital, X-rays showed more injuries.

"When (the baby girl) was brought to the hospital, they discovered previous fractures through the healing process already," he said, adding that 3-month-old baby Jocelyn had signs of broken bones throughout her body.

He also said the Department of Children and Families worker at the hospital said Jocelyn's twin sister, 3-month-old baby Rylan, also had the same signs of healing bones.

"That's what I was told by DCF, those were the same as the other one in the same healing stage," Kelly said.

When deputies spoke to Lewis' grandmother, she said she didn't notice anything unusual during the visit.

She said Lewis and her babies slept in the family room with Lewis on the couch and the twin babies in portable swings, the report said.

Now, Kelly said the investigation spans into Orange County, since Lewis lives in Winter Garden.

We stopped by the home at the Vista De Lago subdivision, but no one answered. However, neighbor Jack Carton told us he's not surprised to hear about the new developments. He says many neighbors knew about the abuse.

"She screams, she talks so badly, it's horrible," Carton said. "'I'm not surprised and leave the kids away from her, she doesn't need to see those kids."

Citing state law, DCF officials said they cannot comment on the investigation, though they say there is one open case against Lewis. DCF also said any time there are allegations regarding one child in a home, DCF always includes other children in their ongoing investigations.

Lewis is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Her next court date is set for June 18.

