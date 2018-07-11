Mother claims Orlando rape suspect attacked her daughter last year

ORLANDO, Fla. - The teenager at the center of a carjacking and rape investigation in Orlando is linked to another violent incident.

Suspect Shaimark Benjamin was out on probation for another crime and under strict curfew when this latest incident happened on June 29.

News 6 spoke to the mother of the victim, who claims Benjamin similarly attacked her daughter last year.

"We tried to move past it, but of course here he is popping up again," she said.

She did not want to show her face or share her name, to protect her daughter's identity.

The mother claims Benjamin, 17, attempted to sexually assault her daughter and shot her with a BB gun in July 2017.

"I'm trying to keep the normalcy because I think this is going to affect her for the rest of her life," she said.

The mother claims the incident happened at a Rosemont apartment complex. She said Benjamin tried to rape her then-14-year-old daughter. She said the girl did not report what happened.

Then days later, the mother claims Benjamin threatened to shoot her daughter with a BB gun if she did not perform sexual acts.

"That's when he shot her four times in the back, twice in the head," the mother said.

The mother told News 6 the sexual assault charges were dropped because there was not enough evidence. According to court documents obtained by News 6, in March Benjamin pleaded no contest to the shooting.

He was sentenced to probation with the state Department of Juvenile Justice until he is 19. According to the terms of his release, he was under a strict curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. except for school, work, church and organized extracurricular activities.

The mother knew about the curfew and was shocked to learn Benjamin is the same person Orlando police said raped a woman and carjacked a couple at gunpoint around 3 a.m. last month at the Rosemont Community Park.

She said she hopes he will remain in jail for his latest crime.

"Letting these kids get away with everything, it's not right. They commit the crime, they should do the time," she said. "I want to see him put away. He needs to learn that he can't keep doing this."

News 6 reached out to the State Attorney's Office and the Department of Juvenile Justice to request more information about Benjamin's probation and to find out if last year's incident will impact his current case.

Officials with both agencies said they could not provide any details because Benjamin is a juvenile and the case is confidential.

