Mother claims teacher injured her child at Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a second-grader at Orlando's Academic Center for Excellence blames her child's teacher for injuries she received at school.

Celonica Jackson said the incident happened Tuesday morning when her daughter and a friend wandered out of line.

"(The teacher) grabbed my child by the shirt," she said. "She's a human. She's not an animal. She's a person. She's someone. She's my child."

She said when the teacher grabbed her daughter by the shirt collar, she scratched her daughter on the neck, drawing blood.

"It was burning and bleeding," said 7-year-old Toniy'a Stephens.

Jackson filed a report with Orlando police, and she said she also called the Department of Children and Families.

A spokesperson for Orange County Public Schools confirmed to News 6 they've launched an internal investigation into what happened.

"You may see a report in the media tonight," started a phone call sent to ACE parents Wednesday night after News 6 asked about the incident.

"I'm fully aware of the incident, and the district office of professional standards is investigating the allegations," said ACE Principal Wendy Ivory in the phone call.

OCPS would not say if the teacher involved in the incident is still teaching in the classroom.

