Mother, Flagler high school honors slain teen at what would have been his graduation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The mother of a slain Flagler County teen, Curtis Grey, is turning her son's tragedy into something positive that may help others.

News 6 spoke with Carmen Grey on Thursday outside Oceans Center in Daytona Beach at what would've been her son's high school graduation.

She said she's starting a program in the fall aimed at keeping kids on track through mentorship and also addressing mental health.

Curtis Grey would’ve graduated Thursday from Flagler Palm Coast High School. He was bound for college at the University of North Florida and wanted to run track.

"He was anticipating an athletic scholarship," Carmen Grey said.

On April 13, authorities say Curtis Grey was gunned down outside Coin Laundry on Belle Terre near Palm Coast Parkway. A 17-year-old was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Curtis Grey's mother was recognized and embraced by her son's former classmates from Mantanzas High and Flagler Palm Coast high schools. The teen attended both schools and played football and ran track.

"It’s bittersweet, but I’m glad I’m here," she said.

Flagler County Superintendent Jim Tager paid tribute to the slain teen at Thursday's graduation.



"Curtis by all accounts was just a great kid," said Tager, adding that he was also respected and well-liked by his peers.

Tager said the Flagler County school system is hosting a back-to-school summit this August aimed at addressing mental health and non-violence.

"He turned students around who were depressed, having problems at home with family and I think what he stood for is something that we’ll all be able to live for," Tager said.

Curtis' mom said her son made it past the finish line.

"He is literally passing the baton," Grey said. "I’m accepting that, and I’m going to go to the finish line for him."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.