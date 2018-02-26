Mother searches for daughter's ashes lost while running Disney half-marathon

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A Georgia mother is searching for a necklace containing her daughter's ashes after she says it fell off of her neck before she ran the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

Chasity Foster's teenage daughter Shaylin died last month in a car accident. The two of them, along with other members of their family, were signed up to run in the Disney Princess Half Marathon.

After Shaylin died, her father decided to run the race in her place and even wear the costume she planned to wear. Foster says her necklace containing Shaylin's ashes fell off somewhere between the parking entrance to Magic Kingdom and where the princes were standing.

Foster posted on Facebook asking people to be on the look out for the necklace, and if anyone finds it, she aks that they please let her know. "Please share with everyone," she wrote.

