Mother of boy accused in Palm Bay double shooting arrested, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - Police said they have arrested the mother of a boy accused in the May 19 double shooting in Palm Bay.

Detectives said Brenda Maldonado's 13-year-old son is accused of using her semi-automatic handgun to shoot two other juveniles.

Officers said Maldonado did not take the proper precautions when she stored the firearm, which is why her son was able to access it.

When officer's went to Maldonado's home after the shooting, she told them that she usually keeps her pink-and-black 9mm handgun in a bag inside of a bin on a shelf next to her closet, according to the affidavit. The bin has an open top and cannot be secured, officials said.

Maldonado said she always keeps the firearm loaded for protection because she has concerns about the safety of herself and her son. Normally the gun has a trigger lock, but when officers were at the home the lock and key were in a dresser drawer, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested on charges of culpable negligence and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Records show Maldonado was booked into the Brevard County Jail just after midnight Wednesday. Her bond is set at $55,000.

