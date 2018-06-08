Mother of slain Orange County teen wants arrests

ORLANDO, Fla. - The mother of a teenager who was shot and killed at an Orlando area convenience store said Thursday that she wants her son's killer to step forward.

Adnes Bronson, 19, was found lying next to his black SUV at the Circle K store, at the corner of Colonial and Powers Drive, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

"He was a good young man," Ona Bronson said. "I don’t know of anybody who would want to harm him."

"It’s sad that we can’t go to the convenience store, or anywhere, without looking over our backs," said Bishop Kelvin Colbaris, who said he pastored Bronson as a child.

Colbaris told News 6 he's concerned about the gun violence that has happened in the area over the past 24 hours.

He pointed to another shooting that happened late Wednesday night, five miles away on Bentley Street.

That's where Orlando police investigators said 25-year-old Joseph Hepburn was found shot and killed in the middle of the road.

Two men were arrested in that case Thursday afternoon, and Bronson's family members said they're praying for the same results.

"Turn yourself in," Colbaris said. "There’s hope for your rehabilitation."

"You’re not going to get away," Ona Bronson said. "I will be in the courtroom every day. You will see my face every day. I will be the voice for my son. He deserves just that."

Crimeline has established a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Adnes Bronson. The number to call is 800-423-8477.

