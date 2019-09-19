Mother returns home to find Altamonte Springs 12-year-old girl missing

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police say a mother last heard from her 12-year-old daughter 20 minutes before she was last, seen but when the mother returned home, she found the back door open and Lisa "Alana" Pearce missing.

The girl's mother told police she last saw her daughter around 5 p.m. Wednesday and when she came home at 5:20 p.m. Alana was not there and the back door was open. Family and police searched the areas where Alana frequents and have been unable to locate her. Alana's mother said this is unusual behavior for the girl.

A missing child alert was issued Thursday by Altamonte Springs police because Alana still has not been located.

Alana is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 125 pounds and has dark red hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt with rainbow hearts, black jeans and was carrying a Vans backpack with a rainbow pattern and kittens printed on it.

Anyone who has information regarding Alana's whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-339-2441 or 911.

