Volusia County mother sentenced to 40 years for beating 1-year-old

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County mother who nearly beat her young daughter to death will spend the next 40 years in prison.

Amber Hall, 26, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to several charges of aggravated child abuse.

Hall was arrested last year after investigators say she repeatedly beat and tortured her then 1-year-old daughter.

Detectives say the little girl suffered severe brain injuries from those beatings.

Hall's husband pleaded no contest to similar charges earlier this year. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

