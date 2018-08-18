Mother, son arrested for allegedly stealing car, packages from home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday arrested a male individual and his mother in connection with a stolen vehicle and a series of thefts in which packages were taken from front steps of homes.

Deputies arrested Jeovanni Irizarry, who confessed to at least 10 package thefts and provided street names of two other suspects still at large who are in connection with the package thefts, according to deputies.

Deputies said they arrested Irizarry after his mother was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle.

Three empty boxes were discovered inside the vehicle and then the mother provided the whereabouts of Irizarry, deputies said.



