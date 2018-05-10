Call of motor officer down in Cocoa prompts road closure, police say

COCOA, Fla. - A call of a Brevard County Sheriff's Office motor officer down on State Road 528 has prompted a road closure Thursday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

The closure of State Road 528 in both directions was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

Police said the officer was conscious and alert when he was airlifted to an area hospital as a precation. The cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation.

The shutdown is in place near Industry Road. Cameras in the area show traffic backed up as vehicles are being rerouted.

