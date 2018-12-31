Motorcyclist from Massachusetts killed in Edgewater crash

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A 78-year-old motorcyclist from Massachusetts was killed in a crash Sunday in Edgewater, according to police.

Edgewater police said Murdock Mackenzie, of Franklin, Massachusetts, was riding his motorcycle near the southeastern entrance of Florida Shores Plaza when he collided with a Jeep.

Police said Mackenzie was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach where later died.

The driver of the Jeep was uninjured and remained at the scene. He was cooperating with authorities in the crash under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.